Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Trading Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.02. 78,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,130,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Specifically, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,568,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,149,065.96. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $4,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,618,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,045,527.25. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Vital Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Vital Energy Trading Down 3.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $707.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $512.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.76 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,392,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Vital Energy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,284,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,699,000 after buying an additional 1,070,289 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,066,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,995,000. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

