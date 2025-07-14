Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $230.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $647.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $241.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.42.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,366 shares of company stock valued at $84,784,653. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.