Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

Shares of AIZ traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.90. 32,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,036. Assurant has a 52 week low of $164.63 and a 52 week high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.79.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,603,000 after buying an additional 420,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 28.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,479,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,285,000 after buying an additional 323,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,533,000 after buying an additional 72,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,401,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

