Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Invests $1.48 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $211.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.21 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

