Leo Wealth LLC Sells 2,358 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,211,000 after acquiring an additional 85,612 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $3,610,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:GIS opened at $51.60 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

