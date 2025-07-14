Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,912,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $405.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.92. The company has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

