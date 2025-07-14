Transcendent Capital Group LLC Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,971 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,430,000 after acquiring an additional 553,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3207 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

