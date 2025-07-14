Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 55 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $943,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 53,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $389.24 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

