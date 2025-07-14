Signaturefd LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $46.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.