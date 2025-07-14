Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,456 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.3% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $56,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 227,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.78. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.