Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.64.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $405.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

