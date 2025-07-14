Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 825.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.59 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.