OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $192.79 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1,378.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150,522 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $192,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5%

GOOG stock opened at $181.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,443 shares of company stock worth $36,298,548. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

