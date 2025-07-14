Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,471,231,000 after purchasing an additional 707,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after buying an additional 670,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,882,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after buying an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after buying an additional 1,424,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average is $155.01. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

