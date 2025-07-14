Slow Capital Inc. Buys 111 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 34,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $363.35 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

