Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Position Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at $153,137,894.58. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

BSX opened at $103.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

