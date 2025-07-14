Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 1,136 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 141.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 614.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $154.91 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

