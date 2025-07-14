Bogart Wealth LLC Has $13.76 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,850,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,564,000 after buying an additional 211,023 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.62 and its 200-day moving average is $148.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

