LJI Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

LJI Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $39,142,477.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,822.88. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock valued at $186,222,373 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $160.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $142.10 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $148.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

