Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $50.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

