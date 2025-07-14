Florida Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after buying an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $471,189,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of HD opened at $370.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $368.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

