Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Raised by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 157.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $512.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $537.85 and a 200-day moving average of $536.67. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.82 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.