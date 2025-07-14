DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Roth Capital Analyst Says

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $191.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DASH. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,750. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 314.81 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $248.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.39.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total transaction of $306,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,546.98. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 34,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $8,222,630.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,251,497. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,031 shares of company stock valued at $94,584,086 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in DoorDash by 45.2% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 74.9% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 71.0% in the second quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after acquiring an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 77.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DoorDash by 101.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

