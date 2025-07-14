Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

STLD traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $133.93. 190,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average is $127.06. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

