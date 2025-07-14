Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Takes $7.32 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,316,000. Fiserv accounts for 2.5% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,981,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,452,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 513,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,463,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 102,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI opened at $165.21 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $153.77 and a one year high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

