Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Takes $670,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.08. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

