Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 206,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $103.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.08. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

