Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.76 and last traded at C$12.53, with a volume of 31268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VHI shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$677.24 million, a PE ratio of 203.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.61.

In other news, Director Francis Nelson Shen acquired 25,000 shares of Vitalhub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$255,750.00. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

