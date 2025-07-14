Financial Security Advisor Inc. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.