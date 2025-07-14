Key Financial Inc Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,390,037,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,235 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.87 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

