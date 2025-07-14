Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.42, with a volume of 4406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.94.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Sandoz Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03.

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.

