First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 17801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $834.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,927,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,861,000 after purchasing an additional 509,299 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,886,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,663,000 after buying an additional 277,327 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 921,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 468,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 38,364 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

