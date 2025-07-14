Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.4% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $86.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

