Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 10155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAMI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acadian Asset Management from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 299.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Acadian Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

