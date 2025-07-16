Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Danaher by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Danaher by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,560,000 after purchasing an additional 173,032 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Danaher by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $192.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. HSBC dropped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

