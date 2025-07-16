Summit X LLC Increases Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 577.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 263.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.71. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

