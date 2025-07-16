Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.1% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $556.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.17. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $560.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

