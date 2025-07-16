PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $408.86 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.17 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

