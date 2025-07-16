Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Lifted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $408.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.42 and a 200-day moving average of $431.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.17 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.