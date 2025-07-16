Financial Alternatives Inc Sells 272 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Alternatives Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.8% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 37,395 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 149.0% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 44.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

