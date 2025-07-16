Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 486 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,974.36. The trade was a 25.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of DAL stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.