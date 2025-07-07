U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 661 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $399.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

