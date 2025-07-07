Interchange Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $674.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $613.84 and a 200-day moving average of $596.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $676.02. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.