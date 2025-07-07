Top Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today – July 4th

Oracle, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and BigBear.ai are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the materials and items a company holds at various stages of the production process, including raw materials, work-in-progress, and finished goods. They ensure that production can continue smoothly and that customer orders can be fulfilled without delay. Proper management of manufacturing stocks helps control costs, reduce waste, and optimize inventory turnover. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.39. 18,441,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,491. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $237.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.49. 7,779,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,449,890. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $237.58. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 201,359,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,656,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

