Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 12.5% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

BND stock opened at $73.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.