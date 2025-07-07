Fairway Wealth LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fairway Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,909,000. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $110.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
