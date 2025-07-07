Fairway Wealth LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fairway Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,909,000. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $110.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.