Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,525,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

IJH stock opened at $63.79 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

