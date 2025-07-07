Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Increased by Pacific Point Advisors LLC

Pacific Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.9% of Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in Intuit by 17.8% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 523.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,047.61. The trade was a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,661 shares of company stock valued at $206,491,776 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.05.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $782.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $718.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $642.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $790.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

