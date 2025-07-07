Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) versus TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Financial Survey

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.2%. Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. TXO Partners pays out 581.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals pays out 163.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TXO Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TXO Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TXO Partners and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Black Stone Minerals 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

TXO Partners currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.49%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

This table compares TXO Partners and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners 5.22% 3.89% 2.41% Black Stone Minerals 55.74% 32.76% 22.26%

Risk and Volatility

TXO Partners has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TXO Partners and Black Stone Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $282.81 million 2.21 $23.50 million $0.42 35.94 Black Stone Minerals $433.70 million 6.39 $271.33 million $0.92 14.28

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners. Black Stone Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TXO Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats TXO Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

