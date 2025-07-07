Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 138.9% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $271.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $332,922.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,573.30. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $68,473.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,496.40. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,842 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.